First Horizon Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,813 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NICE were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of NICE in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of NICE in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NICE in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of NICE in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NICE in the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. 70.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NICE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on NICE from $365.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com downgraded NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Barclays cut their price target on NICE from $356.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NICE from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on NICE from $260.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NICE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NICE opened at $232.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 77.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. NICE Ltd. has a 52-week low of $179.13 and a 52-week high of $319.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $205.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.81.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

