First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 56,544 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 78.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 56,544 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 34.0% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 13.2% during the first quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 9,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 131,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,148,000 after acquiring an additional 13,495 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 44.0% during the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 4,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total transaction of $636,409.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,859.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,953,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total value of $636,409.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,859.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,236 shares of company stock valued at $4,360,291 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Analog Devices Stock Up 0.4 %

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADI. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.79.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $179.89 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $158.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.38. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $138.50 and a one year high of $191.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $93.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.13.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.28. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.12%.

About Analog Devices

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.