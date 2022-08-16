First Horizon Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 496.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,179 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 649,666.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after buying an additional 19,490 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Chubb by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,247,000 after purchasing an additional 10,578 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at about $695,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 23.5% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 8.3% in the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 6,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

Chubb Stock Down 0.4 %

In related news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.49, for a total transaction of $101,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,340 shares in the company, valued at $7,801,806.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Chubb news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.49, for a total transaction of $101,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,340 shares in the company, valued at $7,801,806.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 64,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.39, for a total transaction of $13,454,700.35. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 230,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,978,880.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 125,891 shares of company stock worth $26,199,246. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CB stock opened at $196.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $82.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.68. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $171.96 and a 12 month high of $218.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.57. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.97%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 20.02%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

