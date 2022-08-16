Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Shares Bought by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 849.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,771 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 180.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 40.7% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes Trading Down 2.7 %

Baker Hughes stock opened at $25.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.05 and its 200-day moving average is $31.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $19.84 and a 1 year high of $39.78. The company has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.82 and a beta of 1.42.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

Baker Hughes ( NYSE:BKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently -167.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

Insider Transactions at Baker Hughes

In other news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 103,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $3,851,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 472,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,676,459.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 103,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $3,851,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,759 shares in the company, valued at $17,676,459.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Dumais purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.39 per share, with a total value of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 24,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,189.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Baker Hughes

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.