Chevron Co. (CVX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.42 on September 12th

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 1.42 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, September 12th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th.

Chevron has raised its dividend by an average of 5.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 35 consecutive years. Chevron has a dividend payout ratio of 34.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Chevron to earn $17.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.2%.

CVX opened at $156.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $308.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.15. Chevron has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $182.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $151.99 and a 200 day moving average of $156.82.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron will post 17.75 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.00.

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 199,070 shares of company stock worth $34,022,033 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Bluesphere Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

