Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 78.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 86,482 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 8.1% in the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 235,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,787,000 after buying an additional 109,895 shares during the period. First National Trust Co grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 38,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 11,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 29,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after buying an additional 7,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on PRU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.58.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $104.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.73 and a twelve month high of $124.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

About Prudential Financial

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Articles

