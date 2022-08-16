First Horizon Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 83.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314,728 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $43.43 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.82 and a one year high of $53.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.93.

