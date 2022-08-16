Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,166 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $2,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGV. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA ESGV opened at $76.44 on Tuesday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $63.48 and a twelve month high of $88.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.39 and a 200 day moving average of $74.07.

