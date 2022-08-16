Meeder Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,181 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 235.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 335 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 349 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FANG shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $196.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.42.

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 3.3 %

FANG opened at $127.93 on Tuesday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $65.93 and a one year high of $162.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.41. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 42.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 25.72 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $3.05 per share. This represents a $12.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.54%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 13.09%.

Diamondback Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and natural gas company to repurchase up to 17.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,334 shares in the company, valued at $9,813,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total value of $380,550.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,308 shares in the company, valued at $8,723,423.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,334 shares in the company, valued at $9,813,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,500 shares of company stock worth $6,740,850 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

