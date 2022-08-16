Meeder Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sempra by 1,763.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sempra in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Sempra by 171.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 86.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SRE opened at $167.52 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $153.63 and a 200 day moving average of $155.40. The company has a market capitalization of $52.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.92, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.67. Sempra has a 1-year low of $119.56 and a 1-year high of $173.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sempra will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Sempra in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sempra presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.22.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

