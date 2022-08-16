Meeder Asset Management Inc. Invests $737,000 in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FAST. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $56.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.55 and a 200-day moving average of $53.36. The company has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.22. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $45.68 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.71.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 69.27%.

Fastenal announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase 8,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

FAST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.86.

In other news, EVP James C. Jansen bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.92 per share, for a total transaction of $48,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,529.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP James C. Jansen bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.92 per share, for a total transaction of $48,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,529.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski acquired 1,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.63 per share, with a total value of $49,334.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,626.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 2,736 shares of company stock worth $131,599 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

