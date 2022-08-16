Meeder Asset Management Inc. Invests $740,000 in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $373,702,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 231.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,139,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $349,072,000 after buying an additional 3,588,933 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,591,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $991,036,000 after buying an additional 2,226,677 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 3,085.9% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,808,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,241,000 after buying an additional 1,751,903 shares during the period. Finally, FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 164.7% in the 1st quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,366,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,563,000 after purchasing an additional 850,300 shares during the period. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 2,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $196,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,341 shares in the company, valued at $11,713,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 2,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $196,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,341 shares in the company, valued at $11,713,870. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total transaction of $1,123,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,669,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Stock Up 0.1 %

ON stock opened at $71.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.16. ON Semiconductor Corp has a one year low of $40.85 and a one year high of $72.15.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 41.43% and a net margin of 22.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.30.

About ON Semiconductor

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

