Meeder Asset Management Inc. Invests $748,000 in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 75,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $329,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $119,462.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,636.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $119,462.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,636.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $1,509,086.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 136,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,311,793.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

TROW opened at $132.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.49. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.72 and a 1 year high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 33.26%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on TROW. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.30.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

