Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Holdings Cut by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,723 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 607,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,999,000 after buying an additional 32,456 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 22,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Albert Monaco bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $115,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,063.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WY shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Argus lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

NYSE WY opened at $36.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.95. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $32.50 and a 52-week high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 23.10%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.95%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

