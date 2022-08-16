Meeder Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 48.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,228 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 35.0% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 23,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 5,975 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at about $29,114,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at about $258,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 1.3% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 244,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $532,287.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,764,035.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $532,287.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,764,035.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 27,664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $1,094,111.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,667,459.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,148 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,960. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 1.4 %

A number of research analysts have commented on DAL shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Melius started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $35.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.85. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.09 and a 52-week high of $46.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.04 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.27). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.07) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Profile

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.