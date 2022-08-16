Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,955 Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,955 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 42,590 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,226,000 after purchasing an additional 10,983 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 161,636 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Aequim Alternative Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 82,850 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,038,000 after purchasing an additional 39,950 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $818,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.71.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Up 1.2 %

In related news, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 9,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.44, for a total transaction of $2,392,141.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,888.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 9,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.44, for a total value of $2,392,141.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,888.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $115,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $266.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.22. The firm has a market cap of $76.09 billion, a PE ratio of 46.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.59. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $231.46 and a twelve month high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 8.88%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. Analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

See Also

