1,839 Shares in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Purchased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Humana during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Humana in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in Humana in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Humana in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Humana in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE HUM opened at $498.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $351.20 and a 52 week high of $502.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $470.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $448.70.
Several research firms have weighed in on HUM. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $510.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $450.00 to $514.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $453.00 to $494.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.63.
Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.
