1,839 Shares in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Purchased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Humana during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Humana in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in Humana in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Humana in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Humana in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HUM opened at $498.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $351.20 and a 52 week high of $502.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $470.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $448.70.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $1.00. Humana had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 24.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on HUM. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $510.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $450.00 to $514.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $453.00 to $494.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.63.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

