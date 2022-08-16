Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,270 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 306.4% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMB has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

Williams Companies Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $1,367,607.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,135.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Williams Companies stock opened at $33.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.53 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.30 and its 200 day moving average is $33.05.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). Williams Companies had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 132.81%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

