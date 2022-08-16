Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $812,000 Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 238.1% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Nwam LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $478.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $434.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $458.96. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $400.05 and a 12 month high of $533.57.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

