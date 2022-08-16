Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 7,959 EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,959 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 276.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,533 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 6,081 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,868,000 after buying an additional 11,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,364,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total transaction of $202,536.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,722 shares in the company, valued at $1,714,841.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,500 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $900,825.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 283,927 shares in the company, valued at $34,102,471.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,975 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total transaction of $202,536.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,714,841.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

EME has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on EMCOR Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 31st. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EMCOR Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.75.

Shares of EME opened at $121.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.54 and a 200-day moving average of $110.21. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $95.64 and a one year high of $135.98. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 17th. This is an increase from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is presently 7.30%.

EMCOR Group Profile

(Get Rating)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

