Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires 10,254 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 334.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,316 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,254 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Fuel Gas Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock opened at $72.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. National Fuel Gas has a twelve month low of $50.05 and a twelve month high of $75.97.

National Fuel Gas Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This is a positive change from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.32%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Scotiabank reiterated an “assumes” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on National Fuel Gas from $76.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Fuel Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Ronald C. Kraemer sold 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $97,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

See Also

