Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of HLT stock opened at $137.02 on Tuesday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.41 and a 12-month high of $167.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.26.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.24. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 114.54% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on HLT shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $141.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded Hilton Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays started coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Hilton Worldwide to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Douglas M. Steenland acquired 1,967 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $251,166.23. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,071,327.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 253,714 shares in the company, valued at $30,445,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland purchased 1,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $251,166.23. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,071,327.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hilton Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Further Reading

