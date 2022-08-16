Meeder Asset Management Inc. Invests $893,000 in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 24,198 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $893,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 589.3% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays downgraded Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Corning from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.80.

NYSE GLW opened at $37.18 on Tuesday. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $30.63 and a 1-year high of $43.47. The company has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

In other Corning news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $204,602.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,561.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

