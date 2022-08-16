Boston Partners Sells 45,110 Shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Boston Partners trimmed its holdings in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) by 61.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,110 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.05% of Warrior Met Coal worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HCC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 285,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,335,000 after purchasing an additional 134,955 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter worth $285,000. 90.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Warrior Met Coal Price Performance

Shares of HCC opened at $33.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.66 and a 1 year high of $42.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.58.

Warrior Met Coal Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This is a boost from Warrior Met Coal’s previous None dividend of $0.50. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is 2.00%.

In other news, Director Lisa M. Schnorr bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $48,015.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,015. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Brian M. Chopin sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $289,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisa M. Schnorr acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.01 per share, with a total value of $48,015.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $48,015. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on HCC shares. B. Riley raised their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Warrior Met Coal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

About Warrior Met Coal

(Get Rating)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

See Also

