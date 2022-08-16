Fiera Capital Corp Has $202,000 Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 51.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,091 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 135,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,111,000 after purchasing an additional 12,067 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fiserv by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,240,000 after purchasing an additional 17,791 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $280,000. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $808,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $520,000. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 212,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,350,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 212,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,350,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $94.18 per share, for a total transaction of $47,090,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,147,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,437,543.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,072,700 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $110.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $119.86.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.08.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

See Also

