Fiera Capital Corp Buys Shares of 3,254 Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.8 %

XOM opened at $92.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Cowen increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Argus increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,147 shares of company stock valued at $698,858. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

