Fiera Capital Corp Decreases Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 58.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,090 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hormel Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the first quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Price Performance

HRL opened at $50.42 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.28. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $40.48 and a 1 year high of $55.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.13.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 59.43%.

Insider Transactions at Hormel Foods

In other news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $225,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,405.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $225,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,405.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher J. Policinski sold 2,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $97,629.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,944,702.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HRL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Hormel Foods to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Hormel Foods to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

