Fiera Capital Corp Lowers Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,848 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Karpas Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 48,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Brookfield Renewable Trading Down 0.8 %

Brookfield Renewable Announces Dividend

BEPC stock opened at $41.43 on Tuesday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a one year low of $31.10 and a one year high of $45.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is -246.15%.

About Brookfield Renewable

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.