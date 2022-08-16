Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New Investment in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Crown Castle International by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Crown Castle International by 277.8% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 416.7% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CCI shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Crown Castle International to $213.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Crown Castle International from $206.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Crown Castle International to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Crown Castle International Stock Performance

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $173.60 per share, for a total transaction of $121,346.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,040.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $184.14 on Tuesday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $153.70 and a 12 month high of $209.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.72 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $172.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.85.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.74). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Crown Castle International’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 165.17%.

Crown Castle International Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

