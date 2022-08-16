Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $3.22 Million Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $3,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Hershey by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,315,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,236,000 after acquiring an additional 92,673 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hershey by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,992,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,810,000 after acquiring an additional 62,489 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Hershey by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,539,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,814,000 after acquiring an additional 90,251 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth $231,591,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 955,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,768,000 after buying an additional 113,766 shares in the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total transaction of $31,372.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,412,700.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 234 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.93, for a total value of $51,697.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,007.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total value of $31,372.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,412,700.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 861,438 shares of company stock worth $189,878,552 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hershey Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HSY. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.64.

Shares of HSY opened at $230.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $167.80 and a 1 year high of $231.96. The stock has a market cap of $47.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $218.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.72.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.11. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.62% and a net margin of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Hershey’s payout ratio is 45.80%.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Read More

