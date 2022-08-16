Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC trimmed its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 57.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,530 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,245,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,801,000 after acquiring an additional 310,112 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,515,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,097,000 after purchasing an additional 183,949 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,744,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,752,000 after purchasing an additional 200,891 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,305,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,373,000 after purchasing an additional 9,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,156,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,019,000 after purchasing an additional 9,052 shares during the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Price Performance

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $57.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 58.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $45.13 and a 12-month high of $70.04.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Increases Dividend

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.13). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 4.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is presently 222.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on NSA shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $78.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

