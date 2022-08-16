Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Shares Sold by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC reduced its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,069 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IART. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Integra LifeSciences by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,558 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in Integra LifeSciences by 1.5% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Integra LifeSciences by 1.9% in the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,743 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Integra LifeSciences by 73.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 707 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Integra LifeSciences by 5.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,555 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IART shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Monday, July 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Integra LifeSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.29.

Integra LifeSciences Trading Down 0.4 %

Insider Activity at Integra LifeSciences

Shares of IART stock opened at $56.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.21 and a fifty-two week high of $76.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.58.

In related news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 1,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total value of $65,018.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,412.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 1,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total value of $65,018.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,412.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond G. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total value of $446,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,218.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,752 shares of company stock worth $601,367 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Integra LifeSciences

(Get Rating)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IART? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.