Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires New Stake in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 88,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,753,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFE. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 1st quarter worth $213,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 182.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 6,979 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on New Fortress Energy from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on New Fortress Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on New Fortress Energy to $54.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered New Fortress Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on New Fortress Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.14.

New Fortress Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

New Fortress Energy Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:NFE opened at $59.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.59 and its 200 day moving average is $39.24. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.17 and a 1 year high of $60.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.18 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.40%.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

Further Reading

