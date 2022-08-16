Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 73.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,976 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 111,662 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 14,507,422 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $638,965,000 after purchasing an additional 595,212 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,797,427 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $562,357,000 after purchasing an additional 621,809 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,876,231 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $258,848,000 after purchasing an additional 149,460 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,346,149 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $235,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,663,369 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $205,421,000 after buying an additional 27,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $151,080.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,311.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $151,080.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,311.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $242,956.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,472,904.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Devon Energy Stock Down 3.0 %

Several brokerages have commented on DVN. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Johnson Rice cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.24.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $63.57 on Tuesday. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $24.46 and a 52 week high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.44 and its 200-day moving average is $60.58. The company has a market capitalization of $41.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 2.56.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.21. Devon Energy had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.47%.

About Devon Energy

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

