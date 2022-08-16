Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Stake Increased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Seagen were worth $4,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 256.6% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Seagen in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Seagen in the first quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagen alerts:

Seagen Price Performance

SGEN stock opened at $168.53 on Tuesday. Seagen Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.43 and a 52-week high of $192.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $170.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.82 and a beta of 0.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagen

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.09. Seagen had a negative net margin of 41.61% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The company had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 1,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $181,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,471 shares in the company, valued at $19,115,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.46, for a total value of $127,775.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,771 shares in the company, valued at $8,752,443.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 1,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $181,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,115,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,347 shares of company stock worth $8,029,876 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SGEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Seagen from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Seagen from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim set a $204.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Seagen from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.14.

Seagen Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.