Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 841 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,114 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $4,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in HubSpot by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in HubSpot by 141.2% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies lifted its stake in HubSpot by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

HUBS has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of HubSpot from $485.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of HubSpot from $617.00 to $444.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of HubSpot from $461.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of HubSpot from $500.00 to $440.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $546.60.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,630,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,630,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.20, for a total value of $2,373,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 675,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,478,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,200 shares of company stock worth $5,004,730. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HUBS opened at $388.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $257.21 and a 1 year high of $866.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $393.51.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

