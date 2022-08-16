Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Lowers Stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 44.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,375 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $3,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in Equinix by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its position in Equinix by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Equinix by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 93 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in Equinix by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $714.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $65.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.68, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $662.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $691.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $606.12 and a fifty-two week high of $885.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 176.39%.

Several equities analysts have commented on EQIX shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $750.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Equinix from $775.00 to $760.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Equinix from $718.00 to $716.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $765.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $818.31.

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total transaction of $2,383,263.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,274,232.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total transaction of $2,383,263.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,274,232.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $676.00, for a total transaction of $51,376.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,436,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,432 shares of company stock valued at $3,093,029. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

