Toronto Dominion Bank Has $4.39 Million Stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,592 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Peloton Interactive worth $4,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PTON. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,713,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423,001 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 1,088.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,517,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,230 shares during the period. Spyglass Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 3,309,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,089 shares during the period. Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,825,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 5.0% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 33,191,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,414 shares during the period. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock opened at $13.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.46. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.22 and a fifty-two week high of $120.62.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PTON shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $45.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $46.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

