Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 5,840 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,840 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Comerica were worth $4,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter worth $954,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter worth $304,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 42,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $85.63 on Tuesday. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $70.31 and a 1 year high of $102.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.28. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Comerica Announces Dividend

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.15. Comerica had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 30.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMA. Robert W. Baird raised Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Comerica from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Comerica to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Comerica from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Comerica to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Peter L. Sefzik sold 7,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $610,504.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,681,546.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

See Also

