Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 83.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,491,123 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in PG&E were worth $3,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PCG. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 2,635.5% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 15,836,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $192,261,000 after purchasing an additional 15,258,039 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,766,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $507,044,000 after purchasing an additional 14,215,581 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of PG&E in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,237,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PG&E in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,803,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 9,706.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,036,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,985,435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of PG&E to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PG&E in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PG&E from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of PG&E from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of PG&E from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

PG&E stock opened at $12.39 on Tuesday. PG&E Co. has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $13.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 1.03%. PG&E’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

