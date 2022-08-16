Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,920 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 7,113 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $4,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BEN. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,612 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. RK Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 0.3% during the first quarter. RK Asset Management LLC now owns 150,994 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 37,246 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 2.2% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 19,297 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,526 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BEN opened at $28.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.26 and its 200 day moving average is $26.81. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $38.27.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 20.25%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 34.52%.

In other news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 3,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $73,264.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at $269,292.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 3,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $73,264.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at $269,292.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 56,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.45 per share, for a total transaction of $253,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,205. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 3,401,094 shares of company stock worth $31,481,314 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BEN. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.88.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

