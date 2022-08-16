Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 587,967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,547 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.39% of Olin worth $30,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OLN. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Olin during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Olin during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olin during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Olin by 169.2% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olin during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Olin stock opened at $57.20 on Tuesday. Olin Co. has a one year low of $43.02 and a one year high of $67.25. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. Olin’s payout ratio is 8.41%.

In related news, COO James A. Varilek sold 28,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total transaction of $1,830,441.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,202.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO James A. Varilek sold 28,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total transaction of $1,830,441.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,202.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.98, for a total value of $152,450,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,465,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,185,456.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,543,283 shares of company stock worth $155,249,108 over the last 90 days. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OLN has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Olin from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Olin to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Olin from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Olin from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.36.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

