Commerce Bank Takes $670,000 Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 475.0% during the 1st quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 76.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SNOW opened at $170.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.02. The company has a market capitalization of $53.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.78 and a beta of 1.31. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.26 and a 12 month high of $405.00.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 45.48%. The firm had revenue of $422.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.69) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $99,002.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,311.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $99,002.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,311.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total transaction of $190,258.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,659 shares in the company, valued at $8,651,634.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,678 shares of company stock worth $524,444 over the last ninety days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen decreased their target price on Snowflake from $390.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Snowflake from $390.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.88.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

