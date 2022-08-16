Commerce Bank Acquires 75 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 254,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,535,000 after acquiring an additional 9,039 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,053,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the 1st quarter valued at $268,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 547,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,437,000 after acquiring an additional 41,910 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Churchill Downs Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHDN opened at $216.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.20. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a twelve month low of $172.75 and a twelve month high of $262.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.09). Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 78.89% and a net margin of 28.52%. The business had revenue of $582.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHDN. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Churchill Downs from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp set a $280.00 price objective on Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Churchill Downs currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.00.

About Churchill Downs

(Get Rating)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.