Roth Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR)

Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Roth Capital in a research report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Shares of BTTR opened at $1.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 5.41. Better Choice has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $4.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.47.

Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05). Better Choice had a negative return on equity of 28.33% and a negative net margin of 29.36%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Better Choice will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Must Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Better Choice by 1.7% during the first quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,921,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,392,000 after purchasing an additional 49,472 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Better Choice by 25.7% during the second quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 842,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 172,250 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its position in Better Choice by 35.5% during the second quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 717,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 187,997 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Better Choice by 12.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 529,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 59,468 shares during the period. Finally, Invenire Partners LP bought a new position in Better Choice during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,602,000. Institutional investors own 38.94% of the company’s stock.

Better Choice Co, Inc is an animal health and wellness company. The firm sells dog food, cat food, and treats under the Halo and TruDog brands, which are focused on providing sustainably sourced kibble and canned food derived from real whole meat, and minimally processed raw-diet dog food. Its brands include Trucut, Bona Vida, Orapup, Rawgo, and TruDog.

