Roth Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR)

Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Roth Capital in a research report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Better Choice Trading Up 6.0 %
Shares of BTTR opened at $1.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 5.41. Better Choice has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $4.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.47.
Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05). Better Choice had a negative return on equity of 28.33% and a negative net margin of 29.36%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Better Choice will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Better Choice
Better Choice Co, Inc is an animal health and wellness company. The firm sells dog food, cat food, and treats under the Halo and TruDog brands, which are focused on providing sustainably sourced kibble and canned food derived from real whole meat, and minimally processed raw-diet dog food. Its brands include Trucut, Bona Vida, Orapup, Rawgo, and TruDog.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Better Choice (BTTR)
- 3 Blowout Earnings Reports That Could Mark Turning Points
- Skyworks Solutions Is Worth A Look At These Prices
- Will CrowdStrike Extend Its Streak Of Topping Earnings Views?
- 3 Stocks Set to Lead the Nasdaq Bull Market
- MarketBeat Podcast: ESG – Profitably Invest Your Values
Receive News & Ratings for Better Choice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Better Choice and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.