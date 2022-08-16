VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) Stock Rating Lowered by Lifesci Capital

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Lifesci Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of VYNE Therapeutics from $7.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

VYNE stock opened at $0.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average of $0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.07. VYNE Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $1.82.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $91,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 135.7% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 217,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 125,345 shares during the period. DSC Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 131.9% in the fourth quarter. DSC Advisors L.P. now owns 2,551,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 6.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 965,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 60,567 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.24% of the company’s stock.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various therapeutics for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions. The company develops FCD105, a topical combination foam that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris; and FMX114, a combination of tofacitinib, which is in Phase IIa preclinical trial for the treatment of mild-to-moderate atopic dermatitis.

