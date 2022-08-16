Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Rating Reiterated by Bloom Burton

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Bloom Burton in a note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Neovasc in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Neovasc Stock Down 1.7 %
NASDAQ NVCN opened at $7.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.33 and a 200-day moving average of $9.26. Neovasc has a 52 week low of $4.59 and a 52 week high of $21.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 12.88 and a quick ratio of 12.50.
Neovasc Company Profile
Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Neovasc (NVCN)
- 3 Blowout Earnings Reports That Could Mark Turning Points
- Skyworks Solutions Is Worth A Look At These Prices
- 3 Stocks Set to Lead the Nasdaq Bull Market
- Will CrowdStrike Extend Its Streak Of Topping Earnings Views?
- MarketBeat Podcast: ESG – Profitably Invest Your Values
Receive News & Ratings for Neovasc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neovasc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.