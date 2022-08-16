Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Rating Reiterated by Bloom Burton

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Bloom Burton in a note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Neovasc in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Neovasc Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ NVCN opened at $7.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.33 and a 200-day moving average of $9.26. Neovasc has a 52 week low of $4.59 and a 52 week high of $21.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 12.88 and a quick ratio of 12.50.

Neovasc Company Profile

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

