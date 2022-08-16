Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 559,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.24% of Gentex worth $16,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Gentex by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,793,008 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $271,586,000 after buying an additional 3,856,036 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Gentex by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,314,445 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $220,058,000 after buying an additional 65,579 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gentex by 8.3% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,620,345 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $134,775,000 after buying an additional 355,407 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in Gentex by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,248,656 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $148,065,000 after buying an additional 992,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in Gentex by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,865,907 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $134,727,000 after buying an additional 22,570 shares during the last quarter. 86.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GNTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Gentex from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Gentex from $37.50 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Gentex from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gentex in a report on Sunday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.75.

Insider Activity at Gentex

Gentex Trading Up 0.2 %

In related news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 2,845 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $85,833.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,861 shares in the company, valued at $840,566.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $28.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.33 and a 200 day moving average of $29.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.88. Gentex Co. has a twelve month low of $26.16 and a twelve month high of $37.90.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

