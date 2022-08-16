Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,750 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JMST. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,511,000. Palladium Partners LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 1,100,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,182,000 after acquiring an additional 268,781 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 585,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,917,000 after acquiring an additional 95,485 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 558,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,514,000 after acquiring an additional 13,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 523,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,489,000 after acquiring an additional 46,700 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF stock opened at $50.60 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 1-year low of $50.41 and a 1-year high of $51.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.63.

