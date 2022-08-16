Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Lowers Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lessened its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,199 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,632 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,941 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Amphenol by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,238 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Amphenol by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 201,257 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,596,000 after buying an additional 12,529 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 28,713 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,889,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $165,298,000 after acquiring an additional 713,946 shares during the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amphenol news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total value of $9,447,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $1,538,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,101. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total transaction of $9,447,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amphenol Trading Up 0.2 %

Several brokerages recently commented on APH. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen lowered their price target on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.89.

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $79.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $61.67 and a 12-month high of $88.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.91. The company has a market capitalization of $47.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 27.28%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.97%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

